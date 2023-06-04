CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Rotary Club is currently holding its first-ever online auction fundraiser.

Corning Rotary’s fundraiser is a virtual silent auction. Members of the public will have the next two weeks to browse and bid on a variety of items. The auction is offering fine wines, jewelry, art, restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, and more. All of the items in the auction were donated by local businesses and community members.

The auction started at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and will end at the same time on Saturday, June 17. The auction can be found at this link. All of the money raised by this fundraiser will support the Corning Rotary’s numerous projects. The Corning Rotary will also use some of the money to provide grants to local service organizations.

Some of the Corning Rotary’s current projects include the Rotary Reads program at Severn and Winfield Elementary Schools, two community gardens, fire safety education, a regional spelling bee under Scripps National Spelling Bee, scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and more. To learn more about the Corning Rotary and the work it does, you can visit its Facebook page.