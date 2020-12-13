Corning Rotary Scholarship Applications Now Available

CORNING, NY—The Rotary Club of Corning is offering scholarships of up to $1,000 to Corning-area high school seniors who are graduating in June 2021 and entering a continuing education school program of two or more years by fall 2021.

The scholarships are also available to second-year students at Corning Community College who are continuing their education at a four-year institution.

The primary criteria for selection are the student’s demonstrated commitment to community service during their high school or college years, together with acceptance into a continuing education program of the student’s choice.

Rotary Club Scholarships are not open to Rotary members and their families.

Applications are available hfor download at the “Rotary Forms” section of the Rotary Club of Corning website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 19, 2021.