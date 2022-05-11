CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — For the second time, the Corning Rotary Club will be holding a Ukrainian Dinner Fundraiser to support the people of Ukraine.

The dinner is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the South Corning American Legion.

The dinner will be a favorite to many Eastern Europeans in pierogies and kielbasa sausage.

The South Corning American Legion is donating the use of their facility along with volunteers to staff the kitchen, dining room, and the drive-thru/pick-up tent.

Advanced ticket sales are now available online through their website. Prices range from $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

During the first dinner, the Corning Rotary Club sold out on meals and raised $10,250 in ticket sales and donations. Due to the popularity of the first dinner, it’s advised that people interested in ordering the dinner do so in advance with the link above.

All funds from the second dinner will be donated to World Central Kitchen, WCK has chefs that have been cooking and preparing hot meals around-the-clock for people at eight Polish border crossings, as well as supporting local restaurants preparing meals in cities across Ukraine.

Additional donations to WCK may be sent through the Corning Rotary Club, Box 84, Corning N.Y., or directly to WCK by using the link.