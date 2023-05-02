CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Rotary Club will be offering two free CPR training sessions later this month.

Members of the community are welcome to attend one of the CPR training sessions on Saturday, May 20. The first session will start at 11 a.m., and the second session will start at 2 p.m. Both sessions will last for 90 minutes and can accommodate up to eight people each.

Those interested in receiving CPR training can register using this link to secure their places. The training sessions will be located at the East Corning Fire Hall.