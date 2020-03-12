Corning Rotary to Postpone 20th Annual International Evening

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In light of recent updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the Rotary Club of Corning has made the difficult decision to postpone and reschedule its 20th annual International Evening.

The evening was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m.

The organizers’ priority is to ensure the health and safety of our community, so in alignment with the current public event guidance, the International Dinner will be rescheduled to a later date.

The organizers are beyond grateful for the support, sponsorship, and shared vision for the Club’s global partners and communities.

Further information about the rescheduled event is forthcoming, and all sponsorships, ticket sales, and donations will be honored at the future event