CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Salvation Army is behind in its Red Kettle fund drive. The annual drive helps fund many of its projects throughout the year.

The organization is currently at $35,785 in donation funds and they have until Dec. 23, to reach its goal of $70,000.

“You know, with the economy the way it is people are very cautious about their spending and what they do with their monies, which is understandable, but we’ve never failed with the support of the community,” said Major Anita Stewart, Salvation Army of Corning corps officer. “When we share that there’s a need, they go above and beyond and so we’re hoping that’s what happens this year.”

If the Salvation Army is not able to meet its goal this year, Stewart said, “We will obviously be unable to help as many people as we would like to. So that would certainly involve a lot more referrals but we don’t like to turn anyone away that’s why we’re confident that the people stupid County, you’re going to help us reach this goal.”

You can help by donating at the Red Kettles or visiting the Corning Salvation Army branch’s website by clicking here.