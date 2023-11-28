CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) –The Salvation Army of Corning is asking the public to consider volunteering with the organization this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Corning currently has hundreds of volunteering opportunities available and needs as many people as possible to help the charitable organization during the holidays, especially now that the Red Kettle fundraiser has started. Volunteers are needed to ring bells and ask for donations, sort toys and clothing, help parents pick presents at the Salvation Army toy shop, and more.

“As the need for Salvation Army assistance has continued to increase due to current economic hardships, so has the need for volunteers,” said Major Anita Stewart, Salvation Army of Corning corps officer. “Volunteers are the backbone of The Salvation Army – the army behind the Army – and we cannot provide the services we do without volunteers coming along side us as partners in our mission of helping those most in need.”

The funds raised from volunteers ringing bells go towards providing food, clothing, and other resources to local families throughout the year. Some of the funds also go towards youth programming and providing Christmas presents to local children. All of the money raised by the Corning chapter of the Salvation Army stays within the Corning area.

Volunteering opportunities are available all year, but more are needed during the holiday season. Those who are interested in ringing bells at a Red Kettle or one of the Salvation Army of Corning’s other volunteer options can call 607-962-4681, text CorningVolunteer to 31333, or register online.