CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – To more evenly distribute tax burden throughout the city, Corning will be sending homeowners full value assessments at the end of the month for the first time in almost 10 years.

The City of Corning Assessor’s Office announced that starting Jan. 27, 2023, it will mail New Preliminary Full Value Assessment Disclosure Notices to all property owners. The office also emphasized that reassessment doesn’t create more tax revenue for the City; “it simply redistributes the tax burden fairly.”

The notices mailed to property owners will have instructions on how to get forms, request an informal review, and get more information. The Assessor’s Office reminded property owners “to focus on the full market value estimate.”

Owners who don’t agree with the full market value estimate and have proof of a change can follow the process laid out in the notice to file for an informal review, according to the Assessor’s announcement.

The announcement also said information on property assessments, inventory data, and sale information will be available starting Jan. 30, 2023 on the Assessor’s page of the City of Corning website.

According to the announcement, the last time the City did a property reassessment was in 2014.