CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- After being closed for the Covid-19 Pandemic, the City Citizens Center reopened today, June 28th, to City residents. There will be a brief reopening ceremony at noon at the Center. The Center will open to non-residents at a later date.

During the closure, the City conducted several exterior and interior renovations including a new roof, siding repairs, painting, and some carpeting.