CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated will have to pay a $120,000 fee and make some policy changes after settling a sex discrimination lawsuit with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

According to the EEOC, the agency filed a lawsuit against Corning in response to allegations of the company violating federal law by giving male employees more opportunities than female employees. The lawsuit was filed in December 2021 after the two parties failed to settle before the EEOC took legal action. The lawsuit’s settlement was announced on Aug. 18, 2023.

The lawsuit states that Corning failed to promote female machine operators while grooming its male machine operators for advancements at its Sullivan Park (Painted Post) and Big Flats locations. The company also provided its male employees greater training opportunities and bent its own eligibility rules to promote men instead of similarly or more qualified women. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating based on sex, and Corning Incorporated’s actions at these locations violated this law.

Corning’s settlement with the EEOC requires the company to pay $120,000 and enact some changes to prevent future instances of sex discrimination. Corning must provide enhanced anti-discrimination training that focuses on hiring, revise its equal employment opportunity policies, and modify its promotion processes.

Additionally, Corning must accept and investigate discrimination and retaliation complaints. Corning will have to report these complaints to the EEOC. The EEOC will monitor Corning Incorporated’s compliance with the settlement agreements for the next three years.