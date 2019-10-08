Corning to close multiple roads for paving

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The multiple streets in the City of Corning will be closed to allow for paving.

The closures will begin on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following streets:

Watauga Avenue; from Chemung Street to Pearl Street

Steuben Street; from East Third Street to East Second Street

Reynolds Avenue; from Oneida Place to Seneca Street

No parking will be allowed and work is weather permitting.