Corning welcomes back the Farmers Market

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Today kicks off the 2021 Corning Farmers Market.

Vendors from across the Finger Lakes region down to Northern Pennsylvania all sell their goods at the Riverfront Centennial Park, and many are happy to get back to doing the things they love.

“Good to be back and in a little bit better circumstances,” said Eliot Fiks, Owner of Whole in the Wall. “I love making and selling my product, and I love talking to people, so it’s a win-win.”

Every Thursday from 10 am-2 pm, vendors will be selling fresh local fruits and vegetables, flowers, local wine, baked goods, and handmade crafts until October 30.