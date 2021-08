Bath, N.Y. (WETM) – Laigth Ollman, 51, of Corning was arrested by The Village of Bath Police Department on Aug. 22.

The arrest stems from an investigation in which Ollman was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Ollman was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony, and awaits arraignment in Steuben County Court at a later date.