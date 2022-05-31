BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest report from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office said that the Bench Warrant for Thomas’ arrest was issued out of the Village of Penn Yan Court in 2005.

Thomas was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment at the next session of the Yates County CAP Court. Officials didn’t release any more information about Thomas’ arrest.