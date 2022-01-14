Corning woman used family member’s Paypal, forged checks; NYSP

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County woman was arrested by New York State Police after a grand larceny investigation.

According to State Police in Painted Post, Sarah Schroeder of Corning allegedly used a family member’s Paypal account and cashed forged checks from the same family member’s checking account.

State Police say Schroeder allegedly took over $3,000 and she was charged with grand larceny, possession of a forged instrument, and falsifying business records.

Schroeder was an issued appearance ticket and released

