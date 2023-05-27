CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – GlassFest began May 25 through May 28, 2023, and was a week full of entertainment and activities for all to enjoy.

This year GlassFest had four days of live entertainment, glass exhibits, art vendors, food and drinks, and opportunities to shop with local small businesses.

“I work to bring as much color to our community as possible. Big large murals where people can come and do a selfie, or feel just enveloped in color in us in a place,” said Filomena Jack, local artist and Owner of Filomena Jack Studios.

Filomena alongside friend and fellow artist Shannah Warwick, owner of Blckbts presented their work in front of The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes. They both look forward to showing more of their artwork at the upcoming Mural Festival.

Tony Moretti, local artist, and Owner of Crows Nest Artists, said ” Since 1997 my wife and I have created numerous scultures using various metals like bronze, steel and natural materials. We have taught art programs and we create pieces that bring people’s visions to life. It’s a collabrative effort.”

Saturday:

-Wineglass 8K, Corning High School, 8 a.m

-Live glassblowing, Centerway Stage, 11 a.m – 8 p.m

-Marich Music Stage Musical Entertainment, 62 East Market, 11 a.m – 5 p.m

-Guided Public Art Tours, 11 a.m, 2 – 5 p.m

-Face Painting 11 a.m –7 p.m

-Magic Joe, Market Street, 1 p.m

Rock The Park Stage

-Yoga in the Park, Riverfront Park, 9-9:50 a.m Yoga Flow

-Classic Albums Live Dark Side Of the Moon (Pink Floyd tribute band) 7:30 – 8:15/ 9–9:45 p.m

-Fireworks over the Chemung River, 9:45 p.m

Sunday

-Live glassblowing, Centerway Stage, 11 a.m – 8 p.m

-Plein Air Artists/Corning Urban Sketchers, Centerway Bridge, 11 a.m – 1 p.m

-Guided Public Art Tours, Market Street, 11 a.m and 2 p.m

-Magic Joe, Market Street, 1 p.m

Rock The Park Stage

-Yoga in the Park, Riverfront Park, 9 – 9:45 a.m Slow Vinyasa

-The Sorters (roots rock acoustic) 12:45 – 2:15 p.m

-Memorial Day Salute 2:30 – 3 p.m

-SixFoxWhisky (jazzy funk-rock) 3:15 – 4:45 p.m

