CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District has released a list of streets that will be closed for the annual celebration of GlassFest.

The celebration will see four blocks of Market Street closed to vehicle traffic for live performances, wandering performers, shopping, outdoor dining and on-street vending.

The following streets will be closed from 3:00 p.m. on May 27, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. on May 29.

Market St. (Wall St to Tarantelli Ln) – Friday 5/27 at 3 p.m. to Sunday 5/29 at 8 p.m.

Pine St (Market St to Burmese Ln) – Friday 5/27 at 3 p.m. to Sunday 5/29 at 8 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from Saturday, May 28 until Sunday, May 29

Chestnut St (Aurene Ln to Burmese Ln) – Saturday 5/28 at 6:30 a.m. to Sunday 5/29 at 8 p.m.

Aurene Ln (Wall St to Cedar St) – Saturday 5/28 at 6:30 a.m. to Sunday 5/29 at 8 p.m.

The following streets and intersections will have limited access throughout the weekend.

Tioga Ave (Parking Garage to the bus stop entrance) – Friday 5/27 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tioga Ave (Parking Garage to the bus stop entrance) – Saturday 5/28 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Pkwy (Rt 352) at Cedar St – No Left Turn – Saturday 5/28 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Pkwy (Rt 352) at Cedar St – No Left Turn – Sunday 5/29 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westbound on Tioga Ave at Cedar St – No Left Turn – Saturday 5/28 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westbound on Tioga Ave at Cedar St – No Left Turn – Sunday 5/29 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walnut St (Aurene Ln to Burmese Ln) – Saturday 5/28 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walnut St (Aurene Ln to Burmese Ln) – Saturday 5/28 at 11 p.m. to Sunday 5/29 at 8 p.m.

Cedar St – Rte 414 (Tioga to Burmese) – Saturday 5/28 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cedar St – Rte 414 (Tioga to Burmese) – Sunday 5/29 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Further event and parking information can be found HERE