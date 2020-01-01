Live Now
131st Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition

Corning’s Joint Fire District begins today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — As the new year begins, the town of Corning will be heading into a different direction when it comes to fire safety and service.

As of today, Corning’s North, East and South Fire Departments came together as one to form the Corning Joint Fire District.

According to our media partner “The Leader,” the first official Joint District Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Jan. 8 at Corning’s Town Hall.

Chairman Dave Shafer told “The Leader” that this move helps stabilize the tax rate across the town and evens out call volume—which will help reduce burnout for higher-activity departments while ensuring volunteers continue to go on regular calls to hone their skills.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator