Corning’s Joint Fire District begins today

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — As the new year begins, the town of Corning will be heading into a different direction when it comes to fire safety and service.

As of today, Corning’s North, East and South Fire Departments came together as one to form the Corning Joint Fire District.

According to our media partner “The Leader,” the first official Joint District Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Jan. 8 at Corning’s Town Hall.

Chairman Dave Shafer told “The Leader” that this move helps stabilize the tax rate across the town and evens out call volume—which will help reduce burnout for higher-activity departments while ensuring volunteers continue to go on regular calls to hone their skills.