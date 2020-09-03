Corning’s newest ‘sweet treat’ opens doors amidst pandemic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – From food trucks and festivals to donuts in downtown Corning. Felony Donutz is quickly becoming one of the Twin Tiers sweetest secrets.

It’s a smell that takes your senses for a ride the second you step through the door.

From raspberry chocolate glaze, strawberry filled, or even vanilla frosted with fruity pebbles on top.

Adrian Walker, chef, and owner of Felony Donutz says, the timing of the opening was weird but had some positives.

“It helped me identify what I wanted to be doing, which is something creative and fun and brings people out”, says Walker.

Beautiful, fun and flavorful food are nothing new to Walker… but he also says the timing of the new opening was less than ideal.

“The timing is terrible, food business is hard enough alone but then you combine these other things…its unpredictable”, said Walker.

“Sweets is easy because it’s all of these different flavors and its colorful and it’s artistic”, says Walker.

Our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock said that it would be a ‘crime’ to leave without learning how to make the perfect donut while in the Crystal City, so the staff at Felony Donutz gave him a hands-on lesson.

Other menu items offered at Felony Donutz

While moving from food truck to brick and mortar during a pandemic may not have been easy, Felony Donutz seem to be stealing the show.

Felony Donutz is located at 37 Pulteney Street, Corning, New York.