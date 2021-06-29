Corning’s six-day long Fourth of July event is this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – “Rediscover Corning” is Corning Gaffer District’s six-day long Fourth of July event. Market Street will be closed down for pedestrian use only, so people can enjoy the downtown on the holiday.

The street will close and the festivities will start on Thursday, July 1st at 6 a.m. and end Tuesday, July 6th at 6 p.m. The events will include daily live music, activities for kids, pop-up art exhibits, and more.

On the day, Fourth of July, downtown Corning will be hosting a firework display at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks, along with music, will be taking place at Centerway Bridge and Riverfront Centennial Park.

The last time Market Street was closed off was because of COVID, during weekends last summer. But this year, the reasoning is the exact opposite.

Residents and local businesses are especially excited about these Fourth of July events because of the many canceled events due to the pandemic, last year. Many are treating ‘Rediscover Corning’ as a celebration for loosened restrictions and the lifting of the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.

“I expect it to be a record-breaking day,” says Ben Lewis, owner of Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ.

There is a possible chance of rain during the weekend but Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director for Corning’s Gaffer District, does not think the weather will stop people from enjoying their Fourth of July, downtown.

“Something that we have learned as we have started to come out… from the pandemic, is that weather isn’t really standing in the way, people want to get out.”