WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in a car accident in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Bradford County dispatch.

The Bradford County Coroner was called out to an accident on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road was closed because of the crash.

PennDOT said the road was likely to be closed for several hours. A detour is in place using Route 187.

Details are limited at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.