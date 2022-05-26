CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Coroner has been called to the scene of an accident just outside South Corning Thursday afternoon, according to dispatch.

Reports of the accident first came into 18 News sometime between noon and 1:00 p.m. The accident happened on River Road just east of South Corning, according to a reporter on the scene. That section of River Road has reportedly been shut down.

State Police said their department is handling the crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s dispatch told 18 News that the coroner has been called to the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time. According to the reporter and Corning Police, an SUV and some and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. Crews were seen loading the vehicle and the bike onto trailers.

18 News will continue to follow any updates. More information will be provided as it becomes available.