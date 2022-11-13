The house involved in the structure fire at the corner of Bensley Street and Robb Street in Milltown.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Officials have released more information on the house fire that killed two people in Sayre last week.

The Bradford County Coroner’s Office, Sayre Police, and the Pa. State Police Fire Marchalls Office investigated the deaths of two people in the fire on Bensley St. on Nov. 6, 2022.

The Coroner’s Office said Tammy Stilson, 54, and Andrew Bortle, 38, both from Sayre, died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns in the fire.

Along with the Bradford County Coroner’s Office, the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office used dental x-rays to help identify Stilson and Bortle. A forensic odontologist confirmed the identities.

The fire destroyed the home on Nov. 6 early in the morning. Several hours later, crews were still battling the blaze. The coroner’s office said Stilson and Bortle were found in the house after the fire was extinguished.