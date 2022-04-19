ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office congratulated corrections officer, Mike Ketter, on his retirement from service after 26 years.

Ketter began his career with the Sheriff’s Office on January 22, 1996.

In a Facebook post, Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom wrote:

Mike was a steadfast professional and veteran officer with the agency who will be sorely missed. We wish Mike all the best with a long, happy, and healthy retirement! Bill Schrom, Chemung County Sheriff

Ketter pictured with Undersheriff Sean Holley, presenting him with his retirement credentials

Ketter also has a connection with 18 News. His son, Nick, is a newscast director and contributor to 18 Sports.