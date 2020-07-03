Corvette Stingray is the grand prize for local raffle

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – The International Motor Racing Research Center, IMRRC, is drumming up donations through their annual raffle, and the winner gets a brand new Corvette Stingray.

The winner of the raffle not only receives the car but gets one hour of track time with the vehicle and a professional driving instructor at Watkins Glen International, WGI, two memberships to the Jack Daniels club at WGI for 2021 and a two-day performance driving school at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the IMRRC website.

The tickets can be purchased by donations ranging from $25 to $2,500, and there is no limit to how many tickets a person can purchase. The IMRRC has raised over $30,000 so far, intending to reach a minimum of $125,000.

The IMRRC is a non-profit and relies on donations to provide services including, collecting, sharing, and preserving the history of motorsports.

The raffle is sponsored by the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, and the car is currently on display at the hotel.