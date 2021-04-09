Could a new ride be coming to Eldridge Park? The answer is, yes!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Outdoor amusement parks can welcome back guests at 33% capacity as early as Friday, April 9th.

Face coverings, temperature checks and frequent cleanings will be mandatory and all facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department.

18 News speaking with Bob Kramarik, President of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society to talk about what this means for both Eldridge Park and Chemung County.

Kramarik said,” I think that once we open up people will be excited to just get outside and do things again and bring back a sense of normalcy. Bringing kids back to the park, jump on some rides and have some family time together I think it’s going to be very important”.

In an 18 News Exclusive, Kramarik revealing to WETM 18 News that quote, “We are going to have a new ride coming”.

What that ride is, has yet to be announced but Chemung County residents can be excited about the return of rides to Eldridge Park come opening day, which Kramarik says will be the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.