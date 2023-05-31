WATKINS GLEN N.Y. (WETM) – In May 2023, the Finger Lakes Region Suffered a devasting frost that left most Vineyards and Orchards with their crops damaged.

Weather lately has been dry, but according to Mark Karasz, Owner of Rock Stream Vineyards, ” The grape roots will absorb some of the water, making the leaves perk out a little bit, and cause the fruit to ripen.”

Karasz added, ” However, we’re not in that zone right now. Later on in the summer, when fruits start to ripen. Severe drought can affect recently planted roots or plants that don’t have a strong root structure.”

If the weather continues to cooperate the rest of the season, local vineyards say the prices of wine should remain stable.

Rock Stream Vineyards is an estate winery that has been in business for 18 years. They make wine, spirits, forts and even serve beer cellar.

Karasz says his vineyard was also affected by the recent frost but he managed to save most of his crops.