Counselors available after Elmira Heights student dies in Baltimore crash

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Central School District has made its counseling staff available for students or staff after the death of Brian Smith III, who was due to start second grade at Cohen Elementary School.

Smith, 7, died after an early-morning crash on I-83 in Baltimore County on Aug. 30 when a vehicle struck a van pulled over on the highway with Smith and other members of his family inside.

It is with great sadness that we relay our condolences for the loss of one of our young Cohen Elementary students, Brian Smith III, who was due to start second grade next week. We have been in contact with his family and will be supporting them and our Elmira Heights family through this tragic circumstance. Our Crisis Team has been engaged since we learned of this sad event on Saturday. We have been making every effort to follow the families wishes. Staff have been in touch with family members daily and we will continue to work with them in any way we can to support their needs. Our counseling staff is ready to provide support for students or staff in need during this difficult time. This can be accessed by calling our main line to the District Office at (607) 734-7114, or by calling the Main Office of one of our buildings. In a year with so many challenges to reopening school, this tragic circumstance from this weekend brings perspective of what is most important; our children, our families, and the connections that bind us together as a school and community. Brian will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace Cohen Cougar Michael F. Gill, Superintendent Elmira Heights Central School District

Funeral information has not yet been released.