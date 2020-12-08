County Executive Moss vetos county budget, calls out legislators for “conflict of interest”

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss has vetoed the Chemung County Legislature’s 2021 budget amendments to restore funding to organizations where members of the county legislature also sit on those organization’s boards.

County Executive Moss called the funding “a clear conflict of interest” and outlined which legislators sit on the Board of Directors for the organizations that would have received additional funding.

Southern Tier Central Regional Planning Board – Increase of $21,413; Chairman David Manchester & Legislator Tom Sweet.

“On September 30, 2020, Chemung County Legislative CHariman Manchester requested that STC funding not be reduced as he was due to be Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2021. This is a clear conflict of interest between his duties as Legislative Chariman, Chair of the Budget Committee, and his role as a member of the board on STC. Section 3 Code of Ethics.” County Executive Chris Moss.

Chemung County Soil & Water/Chemung County Storm Water – Increase of $98,100; Legislators John Pastrick and Brian Hyland

Cornell Cooperative Extension – Increased by $61,985; Legislator Rodney Strange.

As I stated prior to last night’s vote of the county budget for 2021, that had there been an opportunity for me to abstain from voting on the organizational funding, I would have done that, but because the vote on the resolution was for the entire budget, I was not going to vote no on the budget because I think it’s a responsible, fiscally sound budget that the county executive has proposed. And I believe that should be passed. But I do want to say that, as I said at the meeting. I wanted to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Because I do serve on the Cornell Cooperative Extension board, and I would have voted to abstain from the organizational funding amendment, Legislator Rodney Strange

Legislator Strange added that the Legislature can override the County Executive’s veto by a two-thirds vote and that once the vetoes are official the legislature will have a special meeting. He adds that he plans to abstain from the veto vote and the organizational funding because of his relationship with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Chairman Manchester informed 18 News that he would comment once he reviewed the County Executive’s letter. 18 News has also reached out to Legislators Sweet and Pastrick for comment, and contact information for Legislator Hyland was not immediately available.

County Executive Moss’ full letter can be viewed below:

In November County Executive Moss outlined the county’s $203.9 million budget proposal for 2021 with a 1.9% decrease in spending due to COVID-19 budget shortfalls.

In the original proposal, the county’s property tax would not change (6.53 per thousand) and there would be a general fund tax levy increase of $2.7%.

To reduce their budget for next year, the county eliminated 30 full-time positions through early retirement incentives and ending a shared services agreement with the City of Elmira for buildings and grounds, which took 13 positions off their payroll.

Elected officials would also not receive a pay raise in 2021 and there would be minimum salary increases for single rate employees. The county said they are also assessing health insurance plans.

While they are looking to reduce spending, there are several expenses the county is preparing for in 2021. They plan to reinstate the Office of Human Resources and Diversity, which would include two new positions.

The county will also begin a study to examine decreasing the number of legislative districts. This will depend on how the 2020 United States Census results come out.

According to Moss, Chemung County has the second-fewest number of residents (5,900) per legislative district.

The county will also be looking to upgrade its 9-1-1 center for “Next Generation 9-1-1” with new hardware and software, which Moss says will be one of their most expensive expendatures.

The county’s complaint management software for law enforcement is also out of date, which will cost the county between $1-1.5 million to update.

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office has also requested more office space due to the number of people and work created by the bail reform law.