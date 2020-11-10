County health official explains COVID reporting process

Recently there has been some confusion between the differing reported COVID numbers from the county versus the state. Earlier today 18 News spoke with Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti to help explain what the process is and why the county may report less active cases than the state.

“Our numbers. When we report our numbers. Those are the confirmed cases, that means we have gone in, we have identified that they are not duplicates. We have identified that they are Chemung County. And then we can say yes that one positive, that is Chemung County’s positive. And then that counts towards our tally that we put on there. The state just pulls the number right out of ECLRS,” said Buzzetti.

Buzzetti went on to say the process takes time to complete and determining if cases are duplicates or not can take up to hours. Once the county determines how many cases they actually have, then they begin their investigations for each case.