County Route 5 bridge closed starting April 26

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The County Route 5 bridge (Clendenning Road) over the north branch of Clendenning Creek in the Town of Tuscarora will be closed to all through traffic on or about April 26 for approximately seven weeks, according to Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti.
The bridge is located between the north end of Thompson Road and Sullivan Road. The closure will allow the current pipe to be removed and completely replaced with a new concrete box structure.
There will be a posted detour using Thompson Road.
