County Route 5 bridge closed starting April 26

(WETM) - More than 40 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 233,973 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"We remain locked in a footrace between the rate of infection and the vaccination rate, and we are continuing to work around the clock to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "Our vaccination efforts are going very well - we have opened hundreds of vaccination distribution sites across the state, we've expanded to universal eligibility and we are investing in public awareness and education to make sure every New Yorker knows the vaccine is safe and effective. However, we are still largely dependent on the supply from the Federal Government, and until we have reached herd immunity all New Yorkers must continue with the safe practices we know work to stop the spread."