A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed the death of a Steuben County resident, with the cause of death being COVID-19.

The woman was a resident of Hornell and died at the age of 70.

This brings Steuben County’s total deaths from COVID-19 up to 287.

Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, calls for everyone to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through masking up, social distancing, and being vaccinated and boosted.