COVID-19 death reported in Steuben County; total now 283

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported another COVID-related death, bringing the total to 283.

The individual was a 76-year-old male resident of Bath.

“Our sympathies are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID continues to spread through Steuben. Getting boosted is the best level of protection against severe illness and death,” she added.

The County Health Department is reminding residents to monitor symptoms and to continue taking all precautions and use all prevention strategies, including wearing masks, getting the vaccine and booster, staying home when sick, getting tested, and following isolation guidelines.