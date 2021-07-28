Covid-19 Relief Donation presentation from All Saints Parish

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- During lent All Saints Parish Church raised money to help the community who have been effected by the covid-19 pandemic in their daily lives.

Many people in our community are needing assistance to help pay for rent, utilities, medicine and more. Through the generosity of the all saints church goers, they were able to raise close to $35,000 which is being split between the Catholic Charities of Steuben and the Salvation Army in Corning.

Father Matthew Jones, Pastor of All Saints Parish says his church community, “responded by presenting several thousands of dollars to the Catholic Charities of this County, Steuben County, and also to the Salvation Army organization in this area.”

Tessa Shove, social media manager of the Salvation Army, Corning, says “we’re receiving a check for rental assistance. It around 20 families, I would assume that, it would help.”

The pandemic has led to a very difficult time for many All Saints Parish says they are just happy to do their part and provide some relief.