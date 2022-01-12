COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Waverly this weekend

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist […]

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The village of Waverly will be partnering with the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health to conduct a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held this Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Waverly Village Hall at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly.

The clinic will have first-dose Pfizer vaccines for ages five to 11, Pfizer boosters for ages 12 and up, and Pfizer & Moderna boosters for 18 and up.

This clinic is walk-ins only, no registration is required.