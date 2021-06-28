COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) -– The Steuben County Public Health Department has partnering with the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Union Hall, 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning on Thursday, July 15 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic for anyone age 18 and older. Registration is preferred at www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted. The clinic is open to anyone who lives or works in New York State, not just union members. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.

“The partnerships established to vaccinate our community have been unparalleled,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our local organizations, businesses, schools and more have all come together and offered so much support for making it easy to get vaccinations throughout Steuben County.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.