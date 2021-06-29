COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pine Valley Baptist Church

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Pine Valley Baptist Church will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 8. The clinic will be open from 4-6 p.m. at 4872 Pinecrest Road and will offer both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Pre-registration through the Chemung County Health Department website is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Those who receive the J&J shot will only need to attend once and those who receive Pfizer will need to return for a second dose three weeks later. Anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer shot and those 18 and older can receive Johnson & Johnson.

Masks must be worn at all clinics and the shots are free with no insurance necessary.

Chemung County will also be hosting vaccine clinics at Wisner Market on Thursdays.

For more information on the clinics and shots visit the Chemung County Health Department website.