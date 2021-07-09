ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department and C TRAN will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Chemung County Transportation Center on July 16.
The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the transportation center on 100 East Church Street.
Anyone 18 and older who has not already received their COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to attend this free clinic. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
Masks must be worn at all clinics and the shots are free with no insurance is necessary.
For more information on the clinics and shots visit the Chemung County Health Department website.