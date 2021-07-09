Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department and C TRAN will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Chemung County Transportation Center on July 16.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the transportation center on 100 East Church Street.

Anyone 18 and older who has not already received their COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to attend this free clinic. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

Masks must be worn at all clinics and the shots are free with no insurance is necessary.

For more information on the clinics and shots visit the Chemung County Health Department website.