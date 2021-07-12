COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Eldridge Park on Friday, July 23.

The clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those who attend will receive four free attraction tickets. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older who has not already received a vaccine.

Pre-registration for the clinic is not required but is recommended and walk-ups will be accepted. To register for the clinic, visit the Chemung County vaccine clinic scheduler.

The Chemung County Health Department and C TRAN will also hold a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Chemung County Transportation Center on July 16.