COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at Eldridge Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Eldridge Park on Friday, July 23.

The clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those who attend will receive four free attraction tickets. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older who has not already received a vaccine.

Pre-registration for the clinic is not required but is recommended and walk-ups will be accepted. To register for the clinic, visit the Chemung County vaccine clinic scheduler.

The Chemung County Health Department and C TRAN will also hold a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Chemung County Transportation Center on July 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now