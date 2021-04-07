COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Big Flats, Wellsboro for veterans, spouses

(WETM) – VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

VA Finger Lakes HCS will be offering the J&J COVID -19 vaccine on:

Big Flats American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. Big Flats, N.Y., Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tokishi Building/Training Center, 124 NYPUM Drive, Wellsboro, PA, Wednesday, April 14, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Call (607) 664-4626 to schedule a vaccine shot during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Bruce Tucker, Director VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. “The vaccine clinics scheduled for Big Flats and Wellsboro are in addition to others we have scheduled in the region. To date we have deployed over 21,000 vaccines in the Finger Lakes and Greater Rochester area.”

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can also go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA staff will contact Veterans to schedule a vaccine appointment for them.

To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.