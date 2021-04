HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 2 from 8 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.

Appointments are limited and must be made through the New York State COVID-19 vaccine scheduler. The clinic is open to anyone 30-years-old or older and residents are asked to bring their ID card.

Those attending should enter through the hospital’s main enterance.

Do not call St. James Hospital to schedule a vaccine appointment.