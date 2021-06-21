COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mecklenburg

MECKLENBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The clinic will offer the single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for anyone 18 and older who has not already received a vaccine. Doses will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the clinic.

Pre-registration is welcome but not required at our clinics and walk-in appointments are available. While you will need to wait for 15 minutes after you get your vaccine, most people will be in-and-out of their appointment in less than 30 minutes. 

The Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company is located at 4495 County Route 6 in Mecklenburg.

Those attending are asked to bring the following items to their appointment:

  • Bring a photo ID and proof of age.
  • Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
  • Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
  • If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
  • Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
  • Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

If you are a home-bound individual and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call the Office for the Aging at 607-535-6827 for assistance getting signed up. Caregivers and loved ones can also call OFA on behalf of the person who is home-bound to help them sign up. Eligible home-bound individuals will receive a home visit from one of Schuyler County Public Health’s nurses who will give them their COVID-19 vaccine.

