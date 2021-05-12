COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Odessa

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Odessa Fire Department on Wednesday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All adults 18 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to attend this clinic.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot compared to Pfizer or Moderna.
Appointments for the clinic are not required and walk-ins will be accepted. Pre-registration is welcomed if anyone is able to do so. To sign up or for more information, visit the Schuyler County Health Department website.
Bring the following items with you to your appointment:
- Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
- Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
- Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
- If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
- Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
- Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
- Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.