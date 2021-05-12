COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Odessa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Odessa Fire Department on Wednesday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All adults 18 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to attend this clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot compared to Pfizer or Moderna.

Appointments for the clinic are not required and walk-ins will be accepted. Pre-registration is welcomed if anyone is able to do so. To sign up or for more information, visit the Schuyler County Health Department website.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

  • Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
  • Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
  • Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
  • If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
  • Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
  • Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
  • Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now