COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Odessa

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Odessa Fire Department on Wednesday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All adults 18 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to attend this clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot compared to Pfizer or Moderna.

Appointments for the clinic are not required and walk-ins will be accepted. Pre-registration is welcomed if anyone is able to do so. To sign up or for more information, visit the Schuyler County Health Department website.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment: