COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyrone

TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department is holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Tyrone Fire Department.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for adults 18 and older.

Those who live, work, or study in New York State can visit the Schuyler County Public Health Department website to register for this clinic.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.

Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

Over the weekend Schuyler County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 with 19 active cases and one hospitalized.