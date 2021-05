WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – UPMC Wellsboro will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wellsboro High School on Sunday, May 16.

The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and no appointment is needed for the clinic. Anyone 16 and older is able to attend the drive-thru event where the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 570-404-7621.