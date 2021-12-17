COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held next week in Elmira

Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department in partnership with the Elmira Heights School District will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Edison High School next week.

The clinic will have the first dose of Pfizer and boosters for Pfizer and Moderna available. The clinic is for anyone five and up, those under 18 need to have a guardian/parent to provide consent for the vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 4-6 p.m. inside the Edison High School Community Room, located at 2083 College Ave. in Elmira.

This clinic does require pre-registration and that can be found by clicking here. Masks are required to be worn at all vaccine clinics.

