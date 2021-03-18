COVID-19 vaccines appointments still available at the Arnot Mall

(WETM) – Arnot Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic still has about 500 available COVID-19 vaccination appointments between Friday and Saturday at the Arnot Mall.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.arnothealth.org/coronavirus-resources, then click the red button “COVID -19 Vaccine Scheduling” to register. Appointments are required, NO walk-ins will be accepted, and the clinics will be closed when the appointments are gone.

Click “Am I Eligible” to see if you qualify for the vaccine. As of March 17, not-for-profit staff who provide public-facing services and public-facing government or public employees are newly eligible to receive the vaccine.