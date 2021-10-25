Cowanesque Valley High School evacuated after bomb threat

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Cowanesque Valley High School was evacuated on Monday after they received a bomb threat.

Northern Tioga School District Superintendent Diana Barnes confirmed the incident with 18 News on Monday afternoon. Barnes says Pennsylvania State Police are sweeping the building and all students and staff were safely evacuated.

According to a post on the high school Facebook page, the district plans to have students back in class on Tuesday.

As many of you know we had to evacuate the building today. A huge thank you to students, staff, parents, law enforcement, fire/ambulance departments, Rice’s Transportation and all who assisted today. At this point, our plan is for school to be in session as normal tomorrow. Again, thank you to all who helped out. We are truly blessed to live in such a great community!

