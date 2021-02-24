Coyote mating season has begun

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Coyote mating season has officially begun, which means you might be seeing them around more often in the next couple of months. Many people begin to be concerned with pets being outside during this time. 18 News spoke with a local Wildlife Biologist on what dangers could be lurking as coyotes begin to roam about.

“We are in coyote breeding season. So breeding season runs from January until March or so. And then pupping season happens after that so it would be like April or May when they are giving birth and raising their pups. Those periods tend to be the periods where we do have some issues with coyotes because they get territorial, they get protective,” says Wildlife Biologist Mandy Bailey.

Bailey says the protective nature of the coyote is where problems truly arise more so than hunger issues for the coyotes. If you come in contact it’s best to be loud so they do not get comfortable.