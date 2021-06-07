CPP High School senior awarded Ernie Davis Scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ernie Davis Scholarship Committee awarded the 33rd Annual Ernie Davis Scholarship on Monday. A ceremony took place outside Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira.
The winner of this year’s $15,000 scholarship was Chloe Freeland, a senior graduating from Corning-Painted Post High School. Freeland plans to study sociology or public policy in college.
The Marty Harrigan $6000 Scholarship was awarded to Owen Walker. Walker is also a senior at Corning-Painted Post High School. He plans to attend college and pursue a doctorate in pharmacy.
To learn more about the scholarship head to www.erniedavisscholarship.org.