CPP High School senior awarded Ernie Davis Scholarship

(Original Caption) Winner of Heisman Trophy. New York, New York: Syracuse University halfback, Ernie Davis, proudly holds the 1961 Heisman Trophy which he was awarded here, December 6, as the outstanding college football player of the United States for 1961. Some 840 sportscasters and writers across the country selected Davis for the honor.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ernie Davis Scholarship Committee awarded the 33rd Annual Ernie Davis Scholarship on Monday. A ceremony took place outside Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira.

The winner of this year’s $15,000 scholarship was Chloe Freeland, a senior graduating from Corning-Painted Post High School. Freeland plans to study sociology or public policy in college.

The Marty Harrigan $6000 Scholarship was awarded to Owen Walker. Walker is also a senior at Corning-Painted Post High School. He plans to attend college and pursue a doctorate in pharmacy.

To learn more about the scholarship head to www.erniedavisscholarship.org.